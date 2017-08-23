Pages Navigation Menu

EFCC, Magu frustrating Buhari’s anti-graft war – Malami

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), on Wednesday accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and its Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, of frustrating the anti-graft war. Malami stated that Magu and the EFCC leadership had “manipulated and misused intelligence to the detriment of the fight against corruption and […]

