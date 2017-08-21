EFCC, Presidency planning my kidnap – Adoke
FORMER Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke on Sunday raised the alarm over the plot by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to “illegally abduct and forcibly drag him to Nigeria.” In a statement he signed, the former Attorney-General said EFCC was working on the order of the presidency to […]
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!