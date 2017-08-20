EFCC, Presidency planning to kidnap me – Ex- Attorney-General, Mohammed Adoke

Former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke on Sunday raised the alarm over the plot by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to “illegally abduct and forcibly drag him to Nigeria.” In a statement he signed, the former Attorney-General said EFCC was working on the order of the presidency to […]

EFCC, Presidency planning to kidnap me – Ex- Attorney-General, Mohammed Adoke

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

