Egwuekwe Joins SuperSport United From Finland’s Kuopion – Complete Sports Nigeria

Aug 24, 2017 in Sports


Egwuekwe Joins SuperSport United From Finland's Kuopion
Nigerian defender Azubuike Egwuekwe has joined South African Premier Soccer League club SuperSport United according to reports in South Africa. The 28-year-old defender signed a three-year deal with Eric Tinkler's side from Finnish side Kuopion …
SuperSport unveil physically imposing Nigerian defender EgwuekweTimes LIVE
SuperSport United bolster their squad with the signing of Nigerian defender Azubuike EgwuekweKickOff.com
SuperSport sign Nigerian defenderCitizen
AOL Footbal (press release) (registration) (blog)
all 6 news articles »

