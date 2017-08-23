Egypt angered by US aid cut over human rights concerns – Washington Post
Washington Post
Egypt angered by US aid cut over human rights concerns
Washington Post
CAIRO — Egypt reacted angrily Wednesday to the Trump administration's decision to cut or delay nearly $300 million in military and economic aid over human rights concerns, a surprise move given the increasingly close ties that have bound the two …
