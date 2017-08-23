Eid-il-Kabir: Council to generate revenue through Ram sale

Mr Adeniyi Saliu, the Chairman, Eredo Council Development Area (LCDA) near Epe, says the council plans to generate revenue through selling Rams during the Eid-il-Kabir festival.

Saliu toldnewsmen at Eredo on Wednesday that the council planned to increase its internally generated revenue through the process.

He said that the council had partnered with the Hausa community to give them land or space to sell rams.

“There is no place in the community for selling of rams.

” This is the first of its kind, the council will give the Hausa community a big portion of land to stay and sell rams.

“ The council will raise revenue through this partnership and also create jobs for our youths,” Saliu said.

The chairman said that the council assisted the Hausa community to bring rams to the area and that for each sold, it would get a commission.

“ This will be additional revenue to the Local Government because we have already allocated land for them (Hausa community) to commence the sales. We hope to raise our revenue profile from this exercise,” Saliu said.

According to the chairman, the council plans to build a mini-abattoir which will be on lease for commercial use.

“We don’t need to slaughter rams, goats, and cows in our homes again. All this will be taken care of by the abattoir, ” he said.

The Eil -il-Kabir celebration would hold on September 2.

