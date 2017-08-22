“Eight Ears In A Pot” – Gruesome Details Of KZN Cannibal Case Emerge

Yesterday we told you about some pretty hardcore news out of rural KZN, with one man having told officers at the Estcourt police station that he was “tired of eating human flesh”.

He then whipped out part of a human leg and a hand, so you know he meant business. You can read yesterday’s story HERE.

Times LIVE are reporting that, in the wake of the story breaking, the town is “abuzz with allegations of black magic‚ muti and cannibalism”.

Four men now stand accused of the crimes, one of whom is a traditional healer, and made a short appearance yesterday at the Estcourt Magistrate’s Court.

Ward councillor Mthembeni Majola spoke with reporters:

[He] said that the community had been shaken after hearing about the macabre discovery by police and held a meeting on Monday morning. “There was a community meeting because I wanted to find out their position on this and the extent of the involvement of the accused. They came from our ranks. Their families confessed that they knew about the killings‚” he said. He said that people whose relatives had disappeared were now urged to come forward. “It cannot only be one body. When the police were following this matter they discovered eight ears in a pot where one man was staying. That means there is much more to this‚” Majola said.

Eight ears in a pot.

According to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, the four man are in custody and will appear next week to apply for bail.

I’m no legal expert, but I’m of the view that bail should probably be denied.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele had more bad news for the community:

“An appeal is made to the members of the community in and around the Estcourt area who have their relatives missing‚ either reported or not reported‚ to please proceed to police station and they will get the directives from there‚” she said.

Let’s just hope those relatives who are missing didn’t end up falling victim to these men.

[source:timeslive]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

