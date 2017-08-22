Truck driver crushes 9 to death in Edo State – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Truck driver crushes 9 to death in Edo State
Daily Post Nigeria
A truck driver rammed into a commercial bus killing no fewer than nine persons in Oka market, Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State. It was gathered that the incident occurred on Eguasco Street at about 6am on Tuesday. Those killed include …
Nine die in Edo road accident
Eight Killed In Benin Road Accident
Nine killed in Edo truck accident
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!