Ekiti 2018: CP warns politicians against heating up polity

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—The Ekiti State Police Command has warned politicians to refrain from activities capable of heating up the polity and causing public unrest as the 2018 governorship poll approaches.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Abdullahi Chafe,who said this yesterday while addressing newsmen at the Command’s headquarters in Ado Ekiti, assured that his men will be apolitical and fair to all parties for the success of the 2018 election.

This is just as the paraded 14 robbery suspects, among, which were Ogunleye Shola, Adedayo Ebenezer, Lasisi Afees, Ojo Oba and Ojo Oluwafemi for allegedly invading Oyan Orete farmstead in Ijan Ekiti, Gbonyin Local Government area of the state and killed one Ramon Olasunkanmi.

