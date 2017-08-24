Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ekiti 2018: Police CP reads riot act to politicians, parades murder, robbery suspects

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Ekiti State Police Command has warned politicians against heating up the polity and causing public unrest as the 2018 governorship poll approaches. Addressing journalists at the Command’s headquarters in Ado Ekiti, on Thursday, the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Abdullahi Chafe, assured that his men will be apolitical and fair to all political parties for […]

Ekiti 2018: Police CP reads riot act to politicians, parades murder, robbery suspects

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.