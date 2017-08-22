Ekiti APC leads residents in Buhari’s return celebration

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—Members of the All Progressives Congress, APC and coalition of civil society groups in Ekiti State yesterday, took to the streets of Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital to celebrate the return of President Muhammadu Buhari to Nigeria after 104 days in London on medical vacation.

The coalition lampooned Governor Ayodele Fayose over his numerous vituperations against the president, especially his assertion that Buhari had been placed on life support since June 6, when his sickness relapsed in a London hospital.

The crowd, which comprised party supporters, civil society groups, artisans and Okada riders had gathered at the Oke Iyinmi junction as early as 7am, marched through Old garage to Ajilosun area, where the party Secretariat is located chanting various songs to deride Fayose and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

They carried placards of different inscriptions, some of which read: Welcome back Buhari; Shame on Fayose; Fayose you are a disappointment to Ekiti people; Buhari is back; Fayose must commit suicide now; On Buhari we stand; and Corruption must go.

The protest caused a traffic gridlock and paralysed commercial activities between Ijigbo and Ajilosun areas, commuters had to wait for several minutes before they could pass.

Addressing the rally, the APC Acting Chairman in the State, Mrs Kemi Olaleye, said God has shamed those wishing the President dead, saying Buhari’s return will rekindle the war against corruption, insurgency and secession.

Olaleye appealed to Fayose to make good his threat that he would commit suicide if President Buhari returns to Nigeria hale and hearty.

She used the opportunity to allay fear that the APC primary in preparations for the 2018 governorship poll will be manipulated, assuring that the candidate will emerge through the unanimous voice of the party members.

In a solidarity message by Civil Society groups, the body rejoiced with Nigerians over safe return of the president, saying the anxiety generated by his health status terrified Nigerians, particularly those in support of his anti-graft war.

The message presented by the Chairman of the Conference of Nigerian Political Parties, CNPP, Prince Tunji Ogunlola, praised Nigerians for praying for Buhari’s quick recovery, pointing out that their prayers helped the medical team to achieve success in the treatment of the president.

The Coordinator of Progressives Youth League, Barrister Adeoye Aribasoye and the former Chairman of the Trade Union Congress, TUC, Com. Kolawole Olaiya , urged Buhari to probe various bailouts and Paris club funds that had been released to Ekiti state in recent time.

The post Ekiti APC leads residents in Buhari’s return celebration appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

