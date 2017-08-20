Ekiti APDA suspends state chairman

Ado Ekiti – Newly launched Advanced People’s Democratic Party (APDA) in Ekiti state has suspended its state chairman Mrs. Foluke Okeya.

The decision to remove her was reached at a meeting of members of the chapter’s State Working Committee held in Ado Ekiti on Sunday.

The meeting also appointed Tunde Agbabiaka, the Deputy Chairman, to act as the state chairman.

In a letter of her suspension, signed by 24 out of 30 members of the SWC, the party leaders accused Okeya of anti-party activities and highhandedness.

Other allegations raised against Okeya include abuse of office and conducting herself in a manner likely to cause disaffection among party members.

But when contacted, the suspended state chairman dismissed the allegations, saying she was not aware of her suspension,

“I am not aware of the suspension because I have my appointment letter given to me by the national leadership of our party and not anyone of them.

“All the allegations are also false because there are no evidence to buttress them.

“I am handling the issue maturely because I am a party leader. I will not follow them to misbehave maturely. I don’t have skeletons in my cupboard.”she said.(NAN)

The post Ekiti APDA suspends state chairman appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

