Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ekiti Assembly congratulates dep.gov. for becoming a professor

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Ekiti State House of Assembly on Sunday congratulated the state’s deputy governor, Dr Kolapo Olusola, on his elevation to the rank of a professor. The News Agency of Nigetia, (NAN) reports that the deputy governor was last week appointed a professor in Building Technology by the Obafemi Awolowo University, (OAU), Ile-Ife. The appointment was backdated to 2012.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.