Ekiti Assembly congratulates dep.gov. for becoming a professor

The Ekiti State House of Assembly on Sunday congratulated the state’s deputy governor, Dr Kolapo Olusola, on his elevation to the rank of a professor. The News Agency of Nigetia, (NAN) reports that the deputy governor was last week appointed a professor in Building Technology by the Obafemi Awolowo University, (OAU), Ile-Ife. The appointment was backdated to 2012.

