Ekiti Assembly must resist Fayose's antics — Minority leader

Daily Trust

A member of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Gboyega Aribisogan, has advised his colleagues to resist attempts by Governor Ayo Fayose to use them in attacking the Senate Deputy Minority Whip, Senator Biodun Olujimi. There is a serious war of words …

Ekiti APC lawmaker disowns plot to attack Olujimi The Nation Newspaper



all 2 news articles »