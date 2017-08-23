Pages Navigation Menu

Ekiti disburses vehicle/housing loans to 751 teachers, others

Posted on Aug 23, 2017

The Ekiti State Government on Tuesday announced the release of N190 million as vehicle and housing loans to 751 teaching and non-teaching staff in its secondary schools. Chief Abiodun Falayi, Chairman, Ekiti Teaching Service Commission, who announced this in Ado Ekiti, said that 468 workers received N100,000 to N300,000 as land/housing loans, depending on their salary grade levels. According to him, another 283 personnel received between N80,000 to N750,000 as vehicle loans, depending on their salary grade levels.

