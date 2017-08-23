Ekiti judicial commission begins sitting on Monday, summons Fayemi, others

The judicial commission of inquiry set up by the Ekiti State government to investigate allegations of fraud against the former governor, now Minister for Steel and Minerals Resources Development, Kayode Fayemi and others will begin proceedings next week Monday at the State High Court premises, Ado Ekiti.

Apart from Fayemi, others summoned are: former Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Dapo Kolawole; Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC); Ado Ekiti Branch Manager of Access Bank; Managing Director of Coscharis Motors Limited; Tianjin-Yuyang Construction Eng. Ltd; CASA Nig Ltd and Exchange Commission and Managing Director of SCOA Nigeria Limited.

The commission was set up following a resolution passed by the Ekiti State House Assembly few weeks ago, which directed the governor, Ayodele Fayose, to pursue the investigations given that Fayemi failed to appear before the house when summoned to come and testify.The assembly had accused Fayemi of diverting funds belonging to the state Universal Basic Education Board while serving as governor of the state.



It has as terms of reference, to ascertain how much Ekiti State government received as statutory allocations during the period under review and how same were disbursed.

The commission is also to “look into the financial transactions of the state between 2010 and 2014; ascertain the amount received on behalf of the state from the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC); investigate the allegations of fraud/loss of funds, including the diversion and conversion of the UBEC funds; ascertain the amount that the state took as loans during the period under review and how they were utilized.”

It was also mandated to consider all other issues relating to the finances of the Ekiti State Government within the period under review, and to make appropriate recommendations to the Ekiti State Government.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

