Ekiti residents celebrate Buhari’s return

Scores of Ado Ekiti residents trooped out to the streets on Monday to celebrate the return of President Muhammadu Buhari to the country after his medical vacation in London. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that rallies were held on major streets of the state capital with sympathisers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

