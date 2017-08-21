Pages Navigation Menu

Ekiti residents celebrate Buhari’s return

Posted on Aug 21, 2017

Scores of Ado Ekiti residents trooped out to the streets on Monday to celebrate the return of President Muhammadu Buhari to the country after his medical vacation in London. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that rallies were held on major streets of the state capital with sympathisers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) […]

