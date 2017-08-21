Ekiti residents celebrate Buhari’s return

Scores of Ado Ekiti residents trooped out to the streets on Monday to celebrate the return of President Muhammadu Buhari to the country after his medical vacation in London.

Rallies were held on major streets of the state capital with sympathisers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) leading the rally.

The crowd which included artisans and commercial motorcyclists marched from the Oke Iyinmi to the APC secretariat chanting various songs.

The placard-carrying coalition created a traffic gridlock on the Ado Ekiti -Akure road as well as at Ijigbo and Ajilosun areas of the state capital.

Addressing the rally, the APC Acting Chairman in the state, Mrs Kemi Olaleye, said many residents of the state were happy over the president’s return.

“His return will rekindle the war against corruption and insurgency while boosting efforts to end economic recession,’’ she said.

Olaleye also assured APC supporters in the state that the forthcoming party primaries in the state in preparations for the 2018 governorship poll would not be manipulated.

She said the party’s candidate would emerge through the unanimous vote of party members.

“We are happy that God has shamed those who thought President Buhari won’t return alive.

“We are solidly behind President Buhari even beyond 2019,’’ she said.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Conference of Nigerian Political Parties (CNPP), Mr Tunji Ogunlola, commended Nigerians for praying for the president’s recovery.

He pointed out that their prayers had helped the medical team to achieve success in his treatment.

The post Ekiti residents celebrate Buhari’s return appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

