El Rufai joins youths to celebrate Buhari’s return

By Ben Agande, Kaduna.

Celebration for the safe return of President Muhammadu Buhari was taken a notch higher yesterday as Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai and his deputy, Yusuf Bala Bamtex joined hundreds of youths in the state to stage a match around the city.

The youths had hundreds gathered at the Murtala Square early in the morning, adorning branded T-shirts and face caps with the pictures of the

President and that of the Kaduna State governor before they proceeded to other parts of the town.

A convoy of several vehicles, blaring loud music tore through the popular Independent Way before making a detor into Yakubu Gown way before coming towards the Ahmadu Bello way and later moved to the government House.

Governor El Rufai thanked them for the match and expressed his solidarity with the group for their support.

He made it clear that he supports the President and called on all Nigerians to do same saying the current administration means well for the country and assured the youths that no amount of distraction and blackmail can derail the programme of the government

The governor and his deputy then mounted a convertible which moved with crowd and both of them stood waving at the crowd until the train moved back to the Murtala Square

The post El Rufai joins youths to celebrate Buhari’s return appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

