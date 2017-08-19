Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

El-Rufai thanks God over news of Buhari’s return – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in World | 0 comments

El-Rufai thanks God over news of Buhari's return
Pulse Nigeria
The governor expressed gratitude to God as he posted a statement by Femi Adesina on the President's return on his Facebook and Twitter handles. Published: 13:45; Gbenga Bada. Print; eMail · President Muhammadu Buhari play. President Muhammadu …
Protesters did not force Buhari out of London – AdesinaP.M. News

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.