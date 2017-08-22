Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Eld-El-Kabir: Lagos begins Sales Of LAKE Rice Thursday – P.M. News

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


P.M. News

Eld-El-Kabir: Lagos begins Sales Of LAKE Rice Thursday
P.M. News
As part of its commitment to boost food security in the state, the Lagos State Government is set to begin another batch of sales of LAKE Rice in preparation for the forthcoming Eid-El-Kabir celebration. The sales of rice will begin on Thursday, 24
Eld-el-kabir: Lagos to commence sales of lake rice on ThursdayThe Nation Newspaper

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.