Electricity: FG yet to release N701bn gas supply guarantee fund 5months after – Daily Trust

Aug 22, 2017


Electricity: FG yet to release N701bn gas supply guarantee fund 5months after
The much famed N701.9 billion Payment Assurance Fund (PAF) meant to provide more liquidity for Generation Companies (GenCos) to pay for gas and increase electricity supply, has not been released five months after it was announced, Daily Trust reports.
