Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Elumelu Harps on Quality Leadership to Tackle Poverty – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

Elumelu Harps on Quality Leadership to Tackle Poverty
THISDAY Newspapers
The Chairman, Heirs Holdings, Mr. Tony Elumelu wednesday stressed the need for an improvement in the quality of leadership in Nigeria and other countries in Africa, in order to tackle poverty and engender prosperity. Elumelu said this when he delivered
Elumelu tasks leaders on lasting legacies for next generationGuardian (blog)

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.