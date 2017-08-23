Emefiele urges home grown economic strategy for Nigeria

GOVERNOR, Central Bank of Nigeria CBN, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has said that the Bank deployed various importsubstitution strategies since 2014 in order to save the economy from collapse. Mr. Emefiele who made this declaration in a keynote address titled “The Dilemma of Monetary Policy During Options for Nigeria”, at the 57th Annual General Conference of […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

