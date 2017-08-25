Emeka Rollas Defeats Emeka Ike To Emerge The New Leader Of Actors Guild Association of Nigeria (AGN)

Nollywood actor Emeka Ike has lost the election to select a leader of the government of national unity (GNU), an interim government set up by the Actors Guild Association of Nigeria (AGN).

This is following a peace agreement reached between former contenders Emeka Ike and Ibinabo Fibresima at the 2017 Peace and Reconciliation Conference recently held in Enugu.

The open election was contested by Emeka Ike – who represented his faction- and Emeka Rollas -who represented Fiberesima’s.

Ike polled 12 votes as against 42 polled by Rollas, PM News reports.

The Nollywood star had been battling for the leadership of the guild since 2005, after the tenure of Ejike Asiegbu as president.

Prior to the election, Ike had reportedly sought to be allowed to run the guild on an interim basis alongside Fiberesima but members were said to have turned down his request.

The AGN had been grappling with a leadership crisis for 12 years leading to the dismissal of its former national president, Fiberesima, by a court after a suit was filed against her re-election by Maradona Mikevine, a veteran Nollywood actor.

Rollas, the new president of the GNU, has said his two-year term as leader of the guild would be full of positive reforms.

He assured that he would work with all aggrieved parties to develop the guild.

