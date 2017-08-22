Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Employers tasked on late remittance of pension deductions – Daily Trust

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Employers tasked on late remittance of pension deductions
Daily Trust
Trustfund's Customer Relationship Manager, Mrs Maha Longe, has warned employers to remit all deducted pension funds to the Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) within seven days of making such deductions. Longe explained that late remittance of funds …
Trustfund cautions against late remittance of employees pension deductions … Says PFAs can't sanction employersNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.