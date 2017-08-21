Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Eniola Aluko: Kick It Out wants new FA inquiry into England striker’s claims – BBC Sport

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


BBC Sport

Eniola Aluko: Kick It Out wants new FA inquiry into England striker's claims
BBC Sport
The Football Association should conduct "a comprehensive and independent review" of Eniola Aluko's claims against England boss Mark Sampson, says Anti-racism campaign group Kick It Out. The England striker has accused Sampson of "bullying and …
Eni Aluko: 'The minute you are brave enough to talk about race you are in a difficult situation'The Guardian
Aluko: England Coach Made Ebola Joke About My Nigerian FamilyComplete Sports Nigeria
Mark Sampson's future as England manager under pressure after alleged 'Ebola' comment to Eni AlukoThe Independent
SkySports –City A.M. –Eurosport.co.uk –Sports Mole
all 16 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.