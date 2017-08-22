England’s Manager taunted me with Ebola – Eni Aluko

Nigeria-born English footballer, Eni Aluko has given a vivid description of how England Women football Manager, Mark Sampson had mocked her over the Ebola virus disease epidermic which rocked Africa sometimes ago.

Dailymail noted that,this followed Aluko’s claim in her eight-page

complaint that Sampson made a comment with ‘racial and prejudicial

connotations’ to a mixed-race player, who he insinuated had been

arrested by the police, during a tournament meeting in 2015.

She said : We were in the hotel,’ Aluko told the Guardian. ‘Everybody

was excited. It was a big game. On the wall, there was a list of the

family and friends who were coming to watch us and I just happened to

be next to Mark. He asked me if I had anyone who would be there and I

said I had family coming over from Nigeria. “Oh,” he said. “Nigeria?

Make sure they don’t bring Ebola with them.”

‘I remember laughing but in a very nervous way. I went back to my room

and I was really upset.’

However, dailymail added:’Aluko was paid £80,000 to keep quiet about

her grievances, but since Sportsmail made her complaint public she

reached an agreement with the FA allowing her to tell her side of the

story, revealing that Sampson made the Ebola comment before England

played Germany in November 2014′.

Aluko has not played for Sampson since she submitted an email complaint, in May last year, in which she claimed there was a culture of bullying and harassment within the FA, that included an incident of racism involving Sampson.

Eni” Aluko (born 21 February 1987) is an English footballer who plays for Chelsea Ladies of the FA WSL as a forward. Born in Nigeria, she moved with her family to Birmingham in England when she was a year old. She chose to represent England at international level.

