England’s Wayne Rooney retires from international football

Former England Captain Wayne Rooney announced his retirement from international football on Wednesday, ending a 14-year career in which he became the country’s top goalscorer with 53 goals. Rooney earned his first cap against Australia in 2003 at the age of 17 years and 111 days to become the youngest player, at the time, to represent the national side. The 31-year-old also leaves as England’s most-capped outfield player with 119 appearances.

