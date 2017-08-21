English Cricket Fans Try To Get Their Beach Ball Back, Hilarity Ensues [Video]

This weekend saw England give the West Indies an almighty hammering, the first test at Edgbaston ending in an innings victory for the Poms.

They managed to take 19 wickets on Saturday, the third day of the test, but perhaps the most entertaining passage of play came when the crowd united to demand the return of a confiscated beach ball.

Not shy of donning some fancy dress and necking a few pints, fans of all shapes and sizes joined in on the fun.

A seven-hour excuse to drink beer and dress up like a banana – thanks, Test cricket.

[source:newshub]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

