English Premier League results – collated

Collated English Premier League results on Sunday:

Huddersfield 1 (Mooy 50) Newcastle 0

Tottenham 1 (Batshuayi 82-og) Chelsea 2 (Alonso 24, 88)

Played Saturday

Bournemouth 0 Watford 2 (Richarlison 73, Capoue 86)

Burnley 0 West Brom 1 (Robson-Kanu 71)

Leicester 2 (Okazaki 1, Maguire 54) Brighton 0

Liverpool 1 (Mane 73) Crystal Palace 0

Southampton 3 (Gabbiadini 11, Tadic 38-pen, Austin 90+3-pen) West Ham 2 (Hernandez 45, 74)

Stoke 1 (Jese 47) Arsenal 0

Swansea 0 Manchester United 4 (Bailly 45, Lukaku 80, Pogba 82, Martial 84)

Playing Monday

Manchester City v Everton (1900 GMT)

