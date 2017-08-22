Eni Aluko, Nigerian Athlete Warned By Her Manager Not Bring Her Ebola Family To A Game At Wembley Speaks Out

Mark Sampson, the manager of the England women’s football team, is alleged to have told one of his black players to make sure their Nigerian relatives did not bring Ebola to a game at Wembley, according to extraordinary new evidence the Guardian can present as part of the Eni Aluko hush-money case.

Aluko tells this newspaper that the Football Association has known about the comment – described in one letter from the Professional Footballers’ Association to the governing body as a “racist joke” – since November 2016 but chose to ignore it despite a previous allegation that Sampson had asked a mixed-raced player in another England get-together how many times she had been arrested.

An internal investigation cleared Sampson of any wrongdoing in relation to the first alleged remark – “Haven’t you been arrested before? Four times isn’t it?” – and an independent inquiry, commissioned by the FA and overseen by the barrister Katharine Newton, later reached the same conclusion. That decision, however, has been described by Aluko as a “farce” at a time when the FA has been forced to admit the mixed-race player was not interviewed for either investigation. Newton’s investigation cleared Sampson of a number of allegations made by Aluko.

Aluko, who was born in Nigeria but moved to England with her family as a young child, was paid £80,000 by the FA to sign a confidentiality agreement but has now obtained consent to tell her side of the story and in an interview with the Guardian she alleges that Sampson made the comment to her about Ebola before England played Germany in November 2014.

“We were in the hotel. Everybody was excited. It was a big game. On the wall, there was a list of the family and friends who were coming to watch us and I just happened to be next to Mark. He asked me if I had anyone who would be there and I said I had family coming over from Nigeria. ‘Oh,’ he said. ‘Nigeria? Make sure they don’t bring Ebola with them.’

“I remember laughing but in a very nervous way. I went back to my room and I was really upset. It might have been easier to take if it was about me alone. Lots of things had been said about me over those two years but this was about my family. I called my mum and she was absolutely disgusted.”

Sampson is understood to deny making the alleged Ebola remark but, according to the FA, is not planning to say anything at this time.

The FA was notified about the alleged incident in a letter from the PFA in November 2016 that described the internal inquiry as “not a genuine search of the truth” and “a sham which was designed to establish the truth but intended to protect Mark Sampson”. The FA has accepted receiving that letter but says it was not a formal allegation, hence the lack of investigation.

The post Eni Aluko, Nigerian Athlete Warned By Her Manager Not Bring Her Ebola Family To A Game At Wembley Speaks Out appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

