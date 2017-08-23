Enjoy an Exclusive VIP Lounge with an allure of African & Contemporary Entertainment! Larry Onuegbu Set to Open Auto Lounge

Lagos is about to experience its first VIP and membership only Auto, Bar and Restaurant Lounge! Auto Lounge a first of its kind is located in the heart of Victoria Island; boosts of a luxury motors showroom that provides an extensive portfolio of contemporary ultra-exotic automobiles in a luxurious environment where you can kick back and relax […]

The post Enjoy an Exclusive VIP Lounge with an allure of African & Contemporary Entertainment! Larry Onuegbu Set to Open Auto Lounge appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

