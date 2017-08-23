Pages Navigation Menu

Environment PS says ban on plastic bags stays – Kenya Broadcasting Corporation

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Kenya Broadcasting Corporation

Environment PS says ban on plastic bags stays
Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
Environment PS, Charles Sunkuli says the Monday 28th August deadline on plastic bags ban remains in force, even as manufacturers continue to cry foul over the ban. Sunkuli says the government has already put in place measures to limit the production or …
Kenya: Flurry of Activity as Deadline for Ban on Plastic Bags NearsAllAfrica.com
Government rules out extension of August 28 plastic banThe Standard

