Environment PS says ban on plastic bags stays – Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
|
Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
|
Environment PS says ban on plastic bags stays
Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
Environment PS, Charles Sunkuli says the Monday 28th August deadline on plastic bags ban remains in force, even as manufacturers continue to cry foul over the ban. Sunkuli says the government has already put in place measures to limit the production or …
Kenya: Flurry of Activity as Deadline for Ban on Plastic Bags Nears
Government rules out extension of August 28 plastic ban
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!