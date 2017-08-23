Equities market appreciates by 1.03%, 21 gainers emerge – The Punch
Equities market appreciates by 1.03%, 21 gainers emerge
The Nigerian stock market soared by 1.03 per cent at the close of trading on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Tuesday as 21 gainers emerged. A total of 244.315 million shares worth N3.672bn exchanged hands in 3,829 deals, with 22 stocks …
NSE LIVE! Equities recover with N130bn gain
