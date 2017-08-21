Erdogan says Turkey and Iran discussing joint action against Kurdish militants

Turkey and Iran have discussed possible joint military action against Kurdish militant groups, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday. The discussion took place after talks in Ankara last week between the chief of staff of Iran’s armed forces and Turkish leaders. Speaking to reporters before departing on an official visit to Jordan, Erdogan also said…

The post Erdogan says Turkey and Iran discussing joint action against Kurdish militants appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

