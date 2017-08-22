Errors, missing details to blame for outstanding claims — NHIF – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
Errors, missing details to blame for outstanding claims — NHIF
The Star, Kenya
The NHIF has denied claims it failed to settle multimillion-shilling claims by private hospitals. NHIF CEO Geoffrey Mwangi yesterday said the delay affected only a few facilities that did not file their claims correctly. “Mostly the documentation was …
NHIF dismisses non-payment allegations
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!