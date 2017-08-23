eThekwini Municipality in state of collapse under mayor Gumede – DA KZN – News24
|
News24
|
eThekwini Municipality in state of collapse under mayor Gumede – DA KZN
News24
Durban – The eThekwini Municipality is in a state of collapse due to corruption, the Democratic Alliance said on Wednesday. "This perhaps partly explains why Mayor Zandile Gumede has failed to table an internal audit report about financial …
'Sabotage' behind land invasions Mayor Zandile Gumede alleges
Durban on the brink of collapse – Zwakele Mncwango
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!