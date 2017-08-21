Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Crawling Higher

Key Highlights ETH price after declining towards $280 found support and started an upside move against the US Dollar. There was a break above a connecting bearish trend line at $292 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via SimpleFX). The pair is slowly moving higher and about to break the $300 resistance in … Continue reading Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Crawling Higher

The post Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Crawling Higher appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

