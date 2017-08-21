Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ethiopia security arrest 17 over grenade attacks in northern city – Coastweek

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Geeska Afrika

Ethiopia security arrest 17 over grenade attacks in northern city
Coastweek
ADDIS ABABA Ethiopia (Xinhua) — Police arrested 17 Ethiopians, including some former soldiers, over suspected involvement in a series of deadly bomb blasts in Bahir Dar, the capital city of Amhara state in northern Ethiopia, authorities said on Sunday.
Top news items in major Ethiopian media outletsXinhua
Ethiopian Airlines connects Addis Ababa with BahrainTravelBizMonitor (press release) (registration)
Ethiopia: Prime Minister Invested $500 Million Football AmbitionsGeeska Afrika
News Ghana
all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.