Etnik-Dyragga out as Davido, Wizkid make AFRIMA List

Fast rising dancehall act, Etnik-Dyragga, popularly called Etnik, narrowly lost out in the race to be crowned the “Best Artist

Male Category from West Africa at the ongoing AFRIMA Music Awards. The ragga artiste who is tipped to be the next biggest thing in Africa will have to wait next year for his second attempt at the trophy.

However, Runtown, Teckno, Wizkid, Mr. Easy, Davido, will still be flying the Nigerian flag for the male category while Tiwa Savage, Sheyi Shay, Aramide, made the female list that will compete with other talents from Africa and diaspora.

Etnik-Dyragga recently released three massive singles which are currently on the MTN network as ring back tunes: “The Question”, featuring late OJB Jezreel (1032682); “Diva Demon” (1032683) and “Follow Follow” – 1032684. All three songs will be downloaded when the codes are sent to 4100 on the MTN network.

The artiste has not hidden his disappointment at not going the extra mile and feels reggae and dancehall artistes shouldn’t compete in the same category.

Speaking about the outcome of the nomination Etink said: “This reduces the chances of a reggae or dancehall musician because singers have different genres and compete on different platforms but reggae and dancehall which are different genres are clogged together as one. Everyone wants to compete at AFRIMA and win because it is the best awards but reggae and dancehall have to be separated.

“A singer and rapper like drake gets awards for singing and rapping which are completely different genres but reggae and dancehall which is also a rap kind of music are placed on the same category.” Etnik-Dyragga said.

The post Etnik-Dyragga out as Davido, Wizkid make AFRIMA List appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

