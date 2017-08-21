Even SAA Don’t Make Their Customers Fly Around The World Sitting In A Puddle Of Piss

A British businessman had to endure an 11-hour flight from the UK to Cape Town while sitting on a seat covered with a plastic bag and then a blanket because, well, the seat was damp from someone else’s urine.

Yup.

While long-haul flights are already the bane of any travelling-businessperson’s – or child nanny’s – existence, the added puddle of piss is not nice.

Wilkinson boarded a British Airways flight to Cape Town to visit his family, reports Times LIVE, and was allegedly given a seat where a previous passenger had urinated:

I called the stewardess who agreed the dampness was urine. She went to the toilet and came back with some wipes and expected me to clean up the mess myself. I told her‚ ‘I can’t sit here’ but she just laughed. Her response was‚ ‘I can see you are going to work me really hard on this flight‚ aren’t you?”

Holy cow.

While the airline was unable to move Wilkinson to another seat because the flight was completely full, that’s no way to treat someone who reportedly paid over R20 000 to travel with the airline.

Here’s more:

The Irish Sun reported that after Wilkinson “expressed his rage on Twitter” the airline offered him “5,000 of their Avios reward points in compensation”. He was then allegedly given a flight voucher valued at more than R7‚000.

Pffft.

In a statement to Times LIVE, British Airways said:

We are very concerned to hear about this and have been in touch with our customer to apologise and make amends. The cleanliness of our aircraft is of the utmost importance to us and our planes are cleaned thoroughly after every flight. We also perform frequent spot checks to make sure our cleaners are maintaining our high standards.

Clearly SAA isn’t the only airline dropping its standards recently.

Remember, BA, your motto is ‘To Fly. To Serve’ – not ‘To Fly. To take the Piss‘.

[source:timeslive]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

