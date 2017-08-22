Ever Worked A Ski Season? Then ‘Rogue Elements’ Should Make You Happy [Trailer]

The Western Cape’s frosty conditions over the past two weeks or so have led to at least one pretty decent snowboarding session (HERE), but if you’re after real powder then you need to look a little further afield.

Who knows what the weather will do in years to come, but for now it’s clear that there is still snow to be had in some of the far-flung corners of the world.

A new film called Rogue Elements is all about making the most of those conditions:

Since the dawn of time, everything that has lived and breathed on this planet has been subject to the whims of Mother Nature. The nature of an adventurer is inherently rogue; typically wild in character, subject to the fancy of their imagination. We are unequivocally drawn to nature’s rawest fury and deepest mysteries. These are the irreverent souls who pursue the edge. In the winter of 2017, the magnitude of winter’s force was on full display. Telephone poll-snapping storms pounded the Wyoming landscape. Regions to the west, recently left arid and forgotten, were gifted with unprecedented accumulation. Blizzards in Europe buried towns in an instant before disappearing just as fast, leaving the lucky few who were there to wonder if it even happened. A Bolivian expedition found grace above 18,000 feet before the elements went rogue and the humans reluctantly heeded warnings from above.

Instead of running scared these folks strapped on some skis and went all out.

Sick.

More into snowboarding? I know it’s not exactly new, but how can you watch the trailer for The Fourth Phase and not get excited?

[source:youtube]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

