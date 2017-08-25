Everton star Gylfi Sigurdsson admits transfer market is ‘crazy’ and hopes wondergoal started £45m repayment – Daily Mail
Daily Mail
Everton star Gylfi Sigurdsson admits transfer market is 'crazy' and hopes wondergoal started £45m repayment
Gylfi Sigurdsson has admitted the transfer market is 'crazy' but believes he started repayment on his £45million transfer with a wondergoal on his full debut. The Iceland international, a club record signing, struck a sensational long-range volley as …
