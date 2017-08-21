Everton Striker Oumar Niasse Set To Join Fenerbahce

Everton striker Oumar Niasse is set for a move to Fenerbahce, according to reports from Fotospor in Turkey.

The 27-year old only moved to Goodison Park in January 2016 from Lokomotiv Moscow after a fee of £13.5m was agreed.

However, since then, he has failed to live up to his billing and spent the second half of last season on loan at Hull City.

Brighton and Crystal Palace were interested in signing the Senegal international.

The post Everton Striker Oumar Niasse Set To Join Fenerbahce appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

