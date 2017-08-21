Pages Navigation Menu

Everton Striker Oumar Niasse Set To Join Fenerbahce

Posted on Aug 21, 2017

Everton striker Oumar Niasse is set for a move to Fenerbahce, according to reports from Fotospor in Turkey.

The 27-year old only moved to Goodison Park in January 2016 from Lokomotiv Moscow after a fee of £13.5m was agreed.

However, since then, he has failed to live up to his billing and spent the second half of last season on loan at Hull City.

Brighton and Crystal Palace were interested in signing the Senegal international.

