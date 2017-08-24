Everyone’s Very Excited About GoT’s Season Seven Finale Episode Title

Summers span decades. Winters can last a lifetime.

And winter is here.

On Sunday (Monday morning local time), the final episode of the penultimate season of Game of Thrones will be aired.

While the season comprises of only seven episodes (previous seasons offering us a full 10), producers will be making up for it on Sunday by releasing a near 80 minute runtime (79 minutes and 43 seconds to be precise) episode, reports Venture.

Ooooooh.

But you probably know already, you GoT nerd, you.

The news was announced yesterday, along with the another crazy piece of information: the finale’s title.

Ready? Are you sure?

It’s called “The Dragon and the Wolf” and appears to be a reference “to both the pivotal relationship between Dany (the Targaryen dragon) and Jon Snow (the Stark wolf, or at least that’s who he thinks he is), as well as Jon’s status — potentially — as the son of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark”.

So. Much. Speculation.

Whatever it means, it’s obvious that the episode will be the most-watched of GoT:

The show is now regularly averaging over 10 million same-day viewers and has set series-best ratings records three of the six weeks it has aired this summer. Sunday’s finale will go head-to-head with MTV’s Video Music Awards, but odds are, the dragon show won’t have any problem obliterating its competition.

If you’re tingling with excitement, watch the finale’s trailer as well as a breakdown of what every shot means.

NO SPOILERS:

I cannot wait for all this to be over.

[source:vulture]

