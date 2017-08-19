EVIL WORLD! 200 Level UNIPORT Student Caught With Dead 7-year-old Girl’s Body

A University of Port Harcourt student has been nabbed while trying to dump the body of a 7-year-old child he allegedly killed for ritual.

The 200-level student of the Faculty of Science, identified as Ifeanyi Dike, has since been arrested on grounds of murdering a 7-year-old girl who has been identified as Victory Chikamso.

Reports indicates that the University student who hails from Imo State had before killing the girl invited her into his room.

The deceased’s body was found to have been missing some parts after it was caught with the culprit.

The dead girl’s parents were reported to have initiated a search for their child the night before the Ifeanyi was caught with the remains of the dead girl.

Ifeanyi was reported to have been confronted by sanitation officers who were on ground when he dumped the body of the butchered young girl.

Ifeanyi has since been handed over to policemen from Okporo police station.