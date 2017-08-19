Ex-ExxonMobil Topshot, Kola Lawal joins Ogun Guber Race

By Oba Michael Soyebo

The name Kolawole Lawal might not readily strike a chord but mention KLM to anyone in Ogun State and you will be quickly told he is the best thing going for Ogun West. Maybe its because of his brilliance and impressive track records during his days at ExxonMobil.

His is an inspiring story of a poor young man from a small town in Ogun state. KLM rose from a humble background of a bicycle repairer to an enviable career in the oil and gas sector. Expectedly, his sojourn in life is a study in tenacity, purpose and persistence. KLM’s break free moment came when he was posted to Akwa-Ibom state for his NYSC. And like a golden fish, his brilliance quickly paved way for him even outside his domain and he was one of the 50 corps members posted to ExxonMobil.

At ExxonMobil, he rose through the ranks and served in different capacities in the account department of the company. Despite the comfort and luxury provided by his plum job, for KLM home is where the heart is. So he took the bold step in 2010 at the peak of his career and resigned to venture into politics. Though his governorship dreams suffered a set back then while he was in the PDP, KLM who is currently the commissioner for forestry is back to reckoning.

And if news gathered from the streets of Ogun State is anything to believe, he might be the man to move Ogun state ahead come 2019. The graduate of Lagos State University is leaving no stone unturned in making his dreams come true, especially this time when his principal has openly declared his support for the Ogun West governorship bid.

