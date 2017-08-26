Ex- international super-model, Oluchi Orlandi breaks new grounds

LuLu Lingerie Limited, a Nigerian wholesale distributor and retailer of multi-brand lingerie apparel is a franchise owned by ex -international Super-model, Oluchi Orlandi. The Lagos store located at The Palms Mall, Lekki will have its grand opening on Sunday, 27th of August 2017.

The store which has been successfully running two outlets in Abuja and Enugu will officially open in Lagos with complimentary services and product education for each brand represented in the store.

According to Oluchi, the brand focuses on quality undergarments tailored to fit and adorn the bodies of West African men and women. Other exclusive services and features of the new store include custom-made fixtures and fittings, spacious dressing rooms and projection installation for exclusive brands.

The post Ex- international super-model, Oluchi Orlandi breaks new grounds appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

