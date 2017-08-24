Pages Navigation Menu

Ex “Jenifa’s Diary” Actress, Toyo Baby Celebrates Funke Akindele On Her 41st Birthday

Actress Olayode Juliana, aka Toyo Baby in the popular series ‘Jenifa’s Dairy’ is no doubt one of the best actress we have in the movie scene right now. Despite been kicked off the popular series ‘Jenifa’s Dairy’,the actress put her worries and beef behind her and took to her Instagram page to celebrate Funke Akindele …

